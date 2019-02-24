Nokia unveils smartphone with five rear cameras

Nokia has announced a string of new smartphones, including one with a five camera lens system which the firm says is the first for a phone.

The new Nokia 9 PureView combines two colour cameras with three monochrome sensors, all of which come with optics technology from camera firm Zeiss.

The 699 dollar flagship phone’s camera system is able capture up to ten times as much light as other devices, the firm said.

The PureView was one of five phones unveiled by the company ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona.

That range included three other Android smartphones as well as the new Nokia 210 feature phone, a basic mobile phone aimed at users in developing countries.

Florian Seiche, chief executive of HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand said: “We’ve had a phenomenal response from consumers to our entire portfolio, thanks to our unique approach to Android, delivering a pure, secure and always up-to-date experience.

“We have delivered on this commitment, changing the smartphone ownership paradigm by offering an experience that only gets better over time.

“Today, with these new phones, we are taking a leap forward by delivering the very latest innovations from Google across our entire portfolio.”

The PureView uses artificial intelligence to combine data gathered from each of the five camera sensors to build images.

It also includes a fingerprint sensor built into the screen and wireless charging capabilities.

(Martyn Landi/PA)

Nokia’s other announced phones included a trio of new mid-range devices, the Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2.

HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas said the company felt it was important to appeal to different types of users.

“Today we use our heritage of innovation to take a bold step, pioneering a truly innovative approach to imaging with the Nokia 9 PureView,” he said.

“And we believe great experiences should be available to everyone, which is why we are bringing cutting-edge experiences like the stunning design, the best of Google including the dedicated Google Assistant button, and great imaging and display technology, to the most accessible price points yet.

“And all this comes with all the craftsmanship and durability you’d expect from a Nokia smartphone.

“And with our Android promise delivering a pure, secure and up-to-date experience, we ensure that your phone gets better over time.”