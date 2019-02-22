Nike working to fix problem with self-lacing shoes

Nike is looking into a fix for an issue with its self-lacing shoes, after users of the Android app used to operate the footwear reported connection problems.

Some owners took to the app’s download page on the Google Play store, claiming the app does not pair with the trainers and comes back with an error message.

The new Nike Adapt BB, which was unveiled in January, contain what the sportswear firm calls power laces, tightening or loosening the shoes at the press of a button either on the shoes or through a connected smartphone app.

Introducing Nike Adapt BB. Power laces for the perfect fit. Pre-order now for a limited time only on https://t.co/bowoctlxR0 in the U.S. Arriving globally February 17: https://t.co/5cm5ou0XQC #nikeadapt pic.twitter.com/UDbUBK7HvK — Nike (@Nike) January 15, 2019

Designed for basketball, the shoes can be programmed to remember different fit settings that users can switch between in different situations, such as moving from playing a game to resting on the sidelines, as well as being able to customise light settings and “download updates” on the shoes.

“We are seeing isolated connectivity issues related to the set-up of the Nike Adapt BB and are actively working to resolve it,” Nike said in a statement.

“If a consumer experiences this, we encourage them to contact Nike consumer services.”

The trainers, which retail at £309.25, have already sold out in the UK.

It is not the first time Nike has worked on self-lacing shoes, after previously launching a limited edition pair inspired by Michael J Fox’s character, Marty McFly, in the 1989 film Back To The Future Part II.