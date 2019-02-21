Trump calls for 5G and even 6G technology ‘as soon as possible’

Donald Trump has called for mobile networks to ramp up their efforts to deliver faster speeds, demanding that 5G and even 6G be introduced as soon as possible.

In a series of tweets, the US president said he wants American networks to “win through competition” instead of “blocking out” more advanced technologies.

Mr Trump’s demand for 6G has bewildered some on the social network, given that 5G is only in its infancy and 6G is not a specification that exists yet.

I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on……… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

….something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

“I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible,” he tweeted.

“It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on something that is so obviously the future.

“I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology!”

Advertising

It is not clear what caused Mr Trump to tweet about mobile network technology, although it does follow remarks by Huawei’s founder and president Ren Zhengfei, who appeared on US television on Thursday morning.

“Now we are rolling out 5G and soon we’ll welcome 6G,” Mr Zhengfei told CBS This Morning. “And in the future, I said there will be new equipment that is suitable for the United States.”

(Steve Parsons/PA)

The Chinese firm is one of the key companies in the development of 5G, the next generation of mobile communications which is expected to significantly increase the speed and amount of data that can be sent over telecoms networks in years to come.

Advertising

Huawei is the subject of ongoing scrutiny from governments around the world because of security concerns over alleged links between the firm and the Chinese state – something Huawei has always denied – amid suggestions its position at the heart of telecoms networks could be exploited for Chinese intelligence purposes.

However, the head of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said this week that the current issues the organisation has with Huawei are about ensuring security standards and not the firm’s links to China.

Ciaran Martin said the NCSC had a “wealth of understanding” of the Chinese tech giant and would not compromise on security improvements it needed to see from the company.