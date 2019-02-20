Twitter announces trial programme to improve conversations

Twitter is inviting users to apply for a new testing programme looking to improve user experiences on the site.

The social media platform is to launch a new prototype app for successful applicants, within which they will try out potential new features on the service and give feedback to the firm.

It is the latest initiative in chief executive Jack Dorsey’s plan to serve and improve public conversation on the site.

The new programme will include trial features such as a new design for replies to tweets, including a new rounded, bubble-like look to replies that make them appear more similar in appearance to text messages on smartphones.

Other features to be tested include a colour-coding system on replies to show responses from people who already follow a user and those who do not, and indentations in tweets to better organise them as they appear on the site.

Social media sites such as Twitter have come under increased scrutiny in recent years over their handling of abusive and harmful content that appears on their platforms.

Twitter has also struggled to grow its user base in the same way as Facebook, with executives admitting the site can be “too confusing” to understand when encountered by new users.

Invites to the new testing app will be sent out to successful applicants in the next few weeks, Twitter said.