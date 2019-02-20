The key features of Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 line-up

Samsung has marked the 10th anniversary of its flagship Galaxy S smartphone range by unveiling three new versions of the phone.

Here’s a closer look at the key features of the new S10 range.

– Galaxy S10

The standard version of the new line-up, the S10 will come with a 6.1-inch Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, which also includes Samsung’s Infinity-O technology where the front-facing camera is built into the screen rather than held in a “notch”.

The screen also contains an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The single front-facing camera is joined by three sensors on the rear of the phone – both 12 megapixel.

The device also features Samsung’s new Wireless PowerShare technology, which enables users to charge other phones as well as the new wireless Galaxy Buds earphones, by placing them on the rear of the S10.

The S10 will go on sale on March 8, starting at £799.

– Galaxy S10+

The larger S10+ has a bigger 6.4-inch screen, as well as an extra front-facing camera built into the display.

The S10+ also has a triple rear camera set-up, but larger internal storage options, including the chance to go up to one terabyte of base storage.

It too supports Wireless PowerShare and comes with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen.

Also launching on March 8, the S10+ will start at £899.

– Galaxy S10e

The compact version of Samsung’s new flagship range, the S10e has the smallest display of the group at 5.8-inches.

It also has only two rear cameras and one front-facing sensor, although that is still embedded in the screen in the same way as its larger siblings.

The S10e has the smallest battery of the group at 3,100mAH but does support the Wireless PowerShare charging feature.

Reflecting its position as the “lite” member of the S10 family, the S10e will start at £669 when it comes on sale on March 8.

– Galaxy S10 5G

The “futureproofed” version of the S10, the 5G will have the largest display of any of the S10 family at 6.7-inches when it launches later in the year alongside new 5G mobile networks.

It will also boast six cameras – two on the front and four on the rear, including 3D depth sensors to capture 3D images.

It too will support Wireless PowerShare, and have the in-screen fingerprint sensor and a large 4,500mAh battery.