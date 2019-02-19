YouTube updates strike policy against content that breaks rules

YouTube is changing the way it penalises users that breach its community guidelines, by simplifying the three-strike policy it enforces with more consistent punishments.

The Google-owned video sharing platform said it was updating the strikes in response to confusion about the penalties, with many claiming the punishment did not match up to the problem.

For example, in the old policy, the first strike would come with a 90-day freeze on live streaming, whether the offending content was a result of a live stream or not.

The second strike would result in a two-week freeze on new video uploads.

From February 25, YouTube is making the punishments more consistent, starting with a warning the first time any content crosses the line before any strikes kick in, though the offending content will still be removed.

The first strike will now involve a one-week freeze on uploading any forms of content to the platform, and if the person offends again within 90 days, the second strike will come into force with a two-week freeze, also covering any type of material uploaded.

Strikes expire after 90 days.

As previously, if the user continues to break the rules, a third-strike within 90 days will result in their channel being terminated.

“Our strikes system is an important way for us to help creators and artists understand when they’ve crossed the line by uploading content that undermines that goal, and your feedback has helped to make this system work better for the entire community,” YouTube said in a blog post.

“We’ll build on this and all the progress we’ve made over the last year by continuing to consult with you as we strengthen enforcement and update our policies.”

YouTube said 98% of users never break its community guidelines, and only 94% of those who do receive a first strike never get a second one.