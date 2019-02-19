Huawei confirms next major smartphone launch

Huawei has confirmed its next flagship smartphone will be unveiled in Paris on March 26.

The Chinese technology giant used Twitter to officially announce the event, which will reveal the P30 series – likely to be at least two phones.

Last year Huawei overtook Apple to become the second largest smartphone maker in the world – behind only Samsung – with the firm’s P Series a key part of that rise.

In 2018, the P20 was the first smartphone to feature a triple rear camera system, launching to critical acclaim.

Before unveiling the P30 series, Huawei is due to appear at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, which begins on February 25.

The company could offer a first look at its folding phone – invitations for that event appear to show a folding device – as well as other new hardware in its product line.

The unveilings come amid continued scrutiny of other areas of Huawei’s business. The company is at the centre of a cybersecurity debate focused on the upcoming rollout of 5G.

The US is leading calls for Huawei’s equipment to be reduced in the infrastructure of telecoms network building over fears the firm it too close to the Chinese state – something Huawei has repeatedly denied.