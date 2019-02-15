Liam Gallagher’s lookalike son Lennon models futuristic fashion

Liam Gallagher’s son Lennon looked the spitting image of his famous father as he prepared to take part in a futuristic fashion show.

Lennon, the former Oasis rocker’s eldest son, is modelling items by upcoming designer Gerrit Jacob for the first ever 5G mixed reality catwalk at Central Saint Martins (CSM) for its London Fashion Week MA Show.

The model, who at 19 has inherited his father’s recognisable strong eyebrows, was pictured being fitted into a pale blue knitted shirt and tie behind the scenes by Jacob, who wore a Magic Leap virtual reality headset.

Lennon Gallagher, left, has inherited his father’s looks (PA)

The fashion show takes place on Friday evening at the start of the biannual fashion event in the capital, and will see Lennon leading the charge.

Lennon has already found success as a model, working for brands including Saint Laurent, Topman and Zara Man.

Lennon is the son of Gallagher and his ex-wife Patsy Kensit. He has three other children from other relationships.

Jacob’s show will see models showing off his designs on the runway but in a mixed reality setting, provided by Three’s 5G network, with the designer’s inspirations coming to life in a way never seen before at London Fashion Week.

Phone network Three installed the UK’s first permanent live 5G installation at the art college in a bid to transform the future of fashion, art, design and performance as part of a creative collaboration with CSM.

Designer Gerrit Jacob wears a Magic Leap headset to put the finishing touches to Lennon Gallagher’s outfit (Doug Peters/PA)

Jacob said: “My nine-piece collection was born out of a love for the retro, eccentric and wonderfully weird, inspired by my experiences living in Hamburg.

“I’ve weaved in Three’s 5G fuelled mixed reality technology to create something exceptional for the catwalk and it is an honour to debut it with Lennon Gallagher in Friday’s London Fashion Week MA show.”

Three’s 5G installation will remain at the college for future use by students.

Jeremy Till, head of CSM, said: “The future of design and fashion is intrinsically linked with the evolution of tech and we are seeing more and more disruptive and innovative technologies shaking up the way the design and fashion industries operate.

Central Saint Martins student Masha Popova wears a Magic Leap headset to watch Jacob work on the outfit worn by Lennon (Doug Peters/PA)

“Our students are already picking up on the latest technologies and incorporating it in their work and the collaboration with Three’s 5G will turbo-boost this engagement with technology.

“We are sure that the ongoing relationship with Three will put our students at the forefront of long-term trends in design and fashion. It is an enormously exciting collaboration for both parties, and one which will allow our students to speculate on yet unheard possibilities in the creative use of 5G.”