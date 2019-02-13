How new asthma pill opens up airways

A new pill reduces asthma attacks by targeting airway muscles, research has shown.

The experimental drug Fevipiprant is the first oral treatment for asthma in 20 years.

Previous trials have shown that it improves breathing, reduces inflammation and helps to repair the lining of patients’ airways.

But precisely how it has these effects has not been clear.

The new study shows that Fevipiprant reduces the amount of smooth muscle in the airway lining.

Professor Chris Brightling, from the University of Leicester, said: “Our research shows for the first time that Fevipiprant not only reduces inflammation in the airways, but also reduces the amount of muscle in the lining of the airway.

“This is likely to explain some of the effects seen in the symptoms and breathing tests following treatment.”

He added: “Our findings suggest that Fevipiprant could have positive long-term effects upon the progression of the disease through remodelling, as well as improve symptoms and reduce attacks.”

The scientists combined information from a clinical trial with laboratory experiments and computer simulations.

Smooth muscle is a particular type of muscle found in internal organs that is not under voluntary control.

An increase in airway smooth muscle has been strongly linked to reduced airflow to the lungs.

It significantly increases the chances of more frequent asthma attacks and asthma-related deaths.

Around 500,000 people have moderate to severe forms of asthma in the UK.

The research is published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.