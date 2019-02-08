Fortnite allows players to merge accounts

Fortnite is allowing players to merge accounts that have been created across different consoles, following Sony’s late decision to let users cross-play with people using rival consoles.

Sony has been reluctant to allow gamers on the PlayStation 4 to play Fortnite with others on Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, but gave in to pressure in September last year by announcing an open beta, testing cross-platform support.

However, many players of the popular survival game with multiple consoles had already resorted to creating a second account on the PlayStation 4, meaning some now have purchases and virtual currency V-bucks split between two accounts.

Fortnite makers Epic Games have released an account-merging feature to help users overcome the issue, so they will no longer have to hop between accounts every time they use a different console.

Fortnite (Martyn Landi/PA)

Gamers need to sign into both accounts and designate a primary account. After two weeks, cosmetic items and V-Bucks from the non-primary account will be transferred across before it is ultimately disabled.

To carry out the account merge, at least one account must have played on Xbox One or Switch, and the other on the PlayStation 4, before September 28.

Sony had previously suggested that it felt cross-play was not necessary because it believes its own console was the best way to experience the game.

“On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play. Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that’s our belief,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, chief executive at Sony.