Cinema tickets can be purchased on Facebook after deal with Odeon

Facebook users are now able to buy film tickets on the social networking site after the firm announced a deal with UK and Ireland chain Odeon.

From within the Films tab on the site and its official app, users will be able to select a screening time before being shown an Odeon ticketing option that, if clicked, will enable them to quickly book and pay for their tickets via the cinema firm’s website.

Tickets for screenings at other chains, including Vue and Cineworld, can also be purchased using the new service.

The feature was first introduced in the United States last year using cinema firm AMC.

Anna Higgs, Facebook’s head of entertainment, said: There are millions of people around the world already interacting with film-related experiences on our platform every day, and UK cinema admissions hit a record high in 2018.

Facebook users can buy tickets and find details about screenings (Facebook)

“Today we’re thrilled to be launching a variety of features that give brand new opportunities for people to discover films and connect with their local cinemas in a seamless way.

“The new Film features ensure that Facebook is the easiest way for you discover, plan and get tickets for your next cinema trip with your friends and family – which means we can all spend more time together at the movies.”

Advertising

Odeon director of digital products and technology Amy Miller added: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our guests this brand new service.

“We’re always looking at new innovations and ways to give our guests a better service, and this new way of purchasing tickets online helps to expand our guests’ choices on where and how they purchase their cinema tickets.

“We want to make the ticket purchasing process as simple and accessible as possible for all of our guests, and we are pleased to further this through our exciting partnership with Facebook.”