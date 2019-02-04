Holographic AI stylist to capture fashion of stars on Bafta red carpet

A holographic AI stylist will grace the red carpet at this year’s Bafta awards, capturing the stars’ styles as part of an EE trial using its 5G network technology.

Digital supermodel Shudu will be introduced by red carpet host Laura Whitmore during Sunday’s ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, which uses a Google Pixel 3 smartphone to picture outfits and search through thousands of affordable alternatives for the perfect match.

The technology will help fashionistas away from the event discover similar glamorous outfits to the ones being worn by the stars, detecting and learning everything from cut, shape and fabric patterns.

“As film progresses, so does the red carpet and this year we have the world’s first digital supermodel Shudu brought to life by EE’s 5G technology,” said Ms Whitmore.

“I love the fact that she will give everyone the opportunity to learn more about and even shop the looks of the stars on this year’s Bafta red carpet right from the comfort of their sofas.

EE’s 5G-powered AI stylist Shudu (EE/PA)

“I know everyone is going to be blown away by her. I’m looking forward to seeing all the glamour and chatting to all the nominees.”

Meanwhile, arrivals to the 2019 Bafta awards will be able to pose for photos alongside the holographic Shudu, who will be wearing a bespoke digital gown designed by Swarovski, covered in tens of thousands of double-pointed Chaton crystals in different shades of yellow.

“This year we’ve gone further than ever to challenge what people might think is possible by using 5G and AI to bring digital supermodel Shudu to life on the Bafta red carpet,” said EE’s director of branding Pete Jeavons.

The 2019 EE Bafta awards will be hosted by Joanna Lumley at the Royal Albert Hall on February 10.