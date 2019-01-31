Harrison Ford pokes fun at ‘failed’ Amazon Alexa devices in Super Bowl ad

Harrison Ford and Forest Whitaker are among the famous faces appearing in Amazon’s Super Bowl advert that takes a light-hearted look at “rejected” Alexa-enabled devices.

Amazon’s voice assistant has become one of the most commonly used in the world, with the tech giant’s own Alexa-enabled Echo smart speakers the market leader in their sector.

The ad, which will feature during the showpiece American football game on Sunday, shows Black Panther star Whitaker struggling to get the most out of his Alexa-enabled toothbrush as it muffles the sound of his podcasts when he uses it, while Ford and his dog clash over an Alexa-powered dog collar.

Astronaut twins Mark and Scott Kelly are seen accidentally turning off the world’s electronics, while Broad City stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer encounter an Alexa-powered hot tub.

The advert is a nod to the company’s growing list of successful products. Last year an Alexa-enabled microwave was unveiled which can be controlled using voice commands, and the virtual assistant is being increasingly built into other home appliances by third-party companies.