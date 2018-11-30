Apple Music is coming to Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa voice-powered assistant is preparing to gain another high profile music service in the form of Apple Music.

Support for Apple’s own music streaming service will be available to Amazon Echo devices across the US from December 17 with “additional countries coming next year”, the company said.

The arrival of Apple Music will provide customers with access to the platform’s 50 million songs using their voice to summon tracks and albums.

Apple Music will not only be up against streaming giants Spotify and Deezer, but also Amazon’s own Prime Music Unlimited.

“Music is one of the most popular features on Alexa — since we launched Alexa four years ago, customers are listening to more music in their homes than ever before,” said Dave Limp, senior vice president for Amazon Devices.

“We are committed to offering great music providers to our customers and since launching the Music Skill API to developers just last month, we’ve expanded the music selection on Alexa to include even more top tier services.”

The development marks the first time Apple Music has been available on a smart speaker other than Apple’s own HomePod.