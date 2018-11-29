Instagram adds new accessibility tools for visually impaired users

Instagram has announced the introduction of new accessibility tools designed to help users with visual impairments.

The photo-sharing platform is introducing “automatic alternative text” which will describe photos posted to the platform to those who need it.

Working with screen readers, it will describe images that appear in the Instagram feed, explore and profile sections.

(Instagram)

“This feature uses object recognition technology to generate a description of photos for screen readers so you can hear a list of items that photos may contain as you browse the app,” Instagram said in a blog post.

The Facebook-owned app also said it is introducing custom alternative text, which will enable users to input their own descriptions of photos.

Instagram said the measures were its first steps in making the platform “more accessible”.