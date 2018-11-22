Instagram to stream Maisie Williams play free of charge

A play starring Maisie Williams is to be made available to stream free of charge on Instagram’s IGTV channel in a first for the social media app.

Lauren Gunderson’s I And You, filmed at the Hampstead Theatre, will be available for anyone to watch between 6pm on Friday November 30 and the same time on Monday December 3.

The play has been specially performed, filmed and edited for what Instagram calls a unique mobile viewing experience.

The full production will be on offer to anyone who follows either the Game Of Thrones actress (@maisie_williams) or @hampstead_theatre, as well as co-star Zach Wyatt (@zachwwyatt) and Gunderson (lalatellsastory). Each will have the play on offer on their own IGTV channels.

The show, currently playing on the main stage at the theatre, closes on Saturday, with the free stream being offered as part of the theatre’s Access For All programme, which aims to give as many people as possible access to quality theatre.

The remaining performances are sold out, making Instagram the only place to see the play for those without tickets.

Playwright Gunderson said: “I’m truly overjoyed that this definitive production of my play I And You will be shown for free on Instagram. The more theatre we can offer people the better, and this is such a fresh and easy way to give millions of people a unique theatre experience.

“I And You isn’t just a teenage story, it’s a human story, and I’m thrilled that people all across the world will have access to theatre in such an innovative way, completely free of charge.

“I myself will be watching from home in San Francisco with my kids and cat, and cannot wait to share Maisie Williams and Zach Wyatt’s incredible performances up close with the world. I hope people enjoy this opportunity to see two brilliant young actors knocking these roles out of the park in a play that means so much to me.”

IGTV, which launched in the summer, is Instagram’s attempt to entice vloggers to use the platform – unlike normal video and Instagram Story uploads, IGTV allows extended videos and streams to be posted.

Instagram’s Sunil Singhvi said: “Since IGTV launched in June it’s been incredible to watch how creators, publishers and brands have used the new platform to tell stories and engage with audiences and fans.

“We were delighted to work with Hampstead Theatre, Maisie, Zach and Lauren on this project, using IGTV to cast a new lens on to the traditional theatre world and reach an entirely different set of people. We hope this type of creativity continues on Instagram and we can’t wait to see the final films.”