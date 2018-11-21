Advertising
Zelda fans celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ocarina Of Time
Gamers share their memories, as well as a slight feeling of getting old…
Fans of the Nintendo 64 classic The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time are sharing their memories of the game as it marks its 20th anniversary.
The fifth game in the Legend Of Zelda series was unleashed in Japan and North America on November 21 1998, before making it across to Europe and Australia the following month.
Players of the title have been sharing their fondness and nostalgia for Ocarina Of Time 20 years on.
Others have also expressed how the game makes them feel old.
The game has been ported multiple times to Nintendo’s newer consoles, last making it on to the Wii U.
