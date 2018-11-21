Zelda fans celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ocarina Of Time

Fans of the Nintendo 64 classic The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time are sharing their memories of the game as it marks its 20th anniversary.

The fifth game in the Legend Of Zelda series was unleashed in Japan and North America on November 21 1998, before making it across to Europe and Australia the following month.

On this day 20 years ago, The Legend of #Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released in Japan. What are your memories of this timeless Nintendo 64 adventure? pic.twitter.com/O4Ln2i1l78 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) November 21, 2018

Players of the title have been sharing their fondness and nostalgia for Ocarina Of Time 20 years on.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is now 20 years old. Talk about time flying. This game was one of the biggest video game music influences for me, and I still make references to this game when talking about other games. Definitely thankful for this one existing. ? pic.twitter.com/p2YHYNPn4t — Renzo G. Heredia (@RenzoGHeredia) November 21, 2018

Ocarina of Time was my childhood, and, in a sense, is my adulthood too. It stayed with me for 20 years and will never leave me. It instilled in me a sense of adventure, to never stop exploring. And for that, I’m forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/VScY0I9OUR — Mike Small (@msmall872) November 21, 2018

Twenty years ago a game came out that changed my life. A game that made look beyond gameplay, but appreciate storytelling, music and epic set pieces. Ocarina of Time may be dated, but it's a classic and will always be a favorite of mine. pic.twitter.com/t1g5mAbOkZ — Ben Castruita (@Marvelousiggy) November 21, 2018

On this day 20 years ago, Ocarina of Time came out and changed my video game life pic.twitter.com/9XcYuCzvlz — The Toy Temple (@TheToyTemple) November 21, 2018

Others have also expressed how the game makes them feel old.

The one thing that really made me feel old today was Ocarina of Time, and it’s 20th year. — Jamar Murray (@Vertigo_95) November 21, 2018

Wait, Ocarina of Time is 20 years old? I'm starting to feel old. pic.twitter.com/27Ac51uRBh — ToggleJam (@Togglejam) November 21, 2018

The game has been ported multiple times to Nintendo’s newer consoles, last making it on to the Wii U.