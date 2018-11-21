Winter Wonderland enlists Google Assistant for new immersive experience

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland visitors will be able to enjoy a new immersive experience on the Big Wheel this year with Google Assistant.

The tech giant is adding devices powered by the smart assistant in all 41 pods on the observation wheel, which can be used to play visitors’s favourite Christmas tunes and also reveal facts about the 11-year-old festive event.

Google is Hyde Park Winter Wonderland’s first official payment partner (Yui Mok/PA)

Ticket-holders will be able to use the assistant as they move through a mystical space waiting for their turn, asking things like “Hey Google, make it snow” for a snow selfie, or “Hey Google, ask the winter elves to make me hot chocolate” for a complimentary hot drink.

The partnership also extends to Google Pay, as the company becomes the first official payment partner of the site.

Winter Wonderland returns to Hyde Park from November 22 to January 6.