MacBook the focus of Apple’s new Christmas advert

Apple has revealed its new Christmas advert, a fully animated short film about sharing things created on a MacBook.

The advert, called Share Your Gifts, focuses on an Apple user who is too afraid to share the things she creates on her laptop

Although it is a piece of advertising for the tech giant, product placement is kept to a minimum – a MacBook and a pair of AirPods are the only obvious devices on display during the short film.

Technology firms are increasingly taking part in Christmas advert season – earlier this week Microsoft unveiled an ad revolving around the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which is designed to allow those with mobility issues play video games more freely.