Advertising
MacBook the focus of Apple’s new Christmas advert
Share Your Gifts is an animated short film about being creative with Apple’s laptop.
Apple has revealed its new Christmas advert, a fully animated short film about sharing things created on a MacBook.
The advert, called Share Your Gifts, focuses on an Apple user who is too afraid to share the things she creates on her laptop
Although it is a piece of advertising for the tech giant, product placement is kept to a minimum – a MacBook and a pair of AirPods are the only obvious devices on display during the short film.
Technology firms are increasingly taking part in Christmas advert season – earlier this week Microsoft unveiled an ad revolving around the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which is designed to allow those with mobility issues play video games more freely.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.