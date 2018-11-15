Time management tools roll out on Instagram

Instagram has begun to roll out the time management tools the Facebook-owned social network announced in the summer.

As part of a notable shift by major technology firms to better address digital wellbeing, Facebook and Instagram said a new Activity tool would be added to the site to enable users to track their time on the site and mute notifications.

It followed announcements by Apple and Google that they would introduce activity tracking tools and time limit features that would allow users to monitor and limit their digital activity if they so wish.

(Instagram)

Some Instagram users are now reporting seeing the tools, but they are still to go live on Facebook.

On Instagram, users will be shown a chart detailing their use of the app each day, and be able to set daily reminders once they have reached any time limit they set themselves.

Notifications can also be muted for a set amount of time.

At the time the features were announced, Facebook said it wanted “the time people spend on Facebook and Instagram to be intentional, positive and inspiring”.

“It’s not just about the time people spend on Facebook and Instagram but how they spend that time,” the social network said in its announcement.

“It’s our responsibility to talk openly about how time online impacts people – and we take that responsibility seriously. These new tools are an important first step, and we are committed to continuing our work to foster safe, kind and supportive communities for everyone.”