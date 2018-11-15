A Command and Conquer remaster is coming to PC

Popular war strategy game Command and Conquer and prequel Red Alert is to be remastered for PC, developer Electronic Arts has said.

Originally released in 1995, the series, which spanned a range of games and settings, has since become a benchmark for the real-time strategy genre.

EA is partnering with Petroglyph Games to remaster Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command & Conquer: Red Alert! https://t.co/PDa4Up7OrX pic.twitter.com/chEJr0vOhT — Electronic Arts (@EA) November 14, 2018

In a blog post on the EA website, the firm’s creative director Jim Vessella said both games would come with their original expansion packs bundled in, without any microtransactions needed.

“Today, I’m thrilled to tell you we are going back to the beginning. We have decided to remaster Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn,” he wrote.

“And while this is incredibly exciting on its own, we’re also aware of how passionate the community is about the Red Alert universe. So, we will also remaster the original Command & Conquer: Red Alert.

“But what about the classic expansion packs you may ask – Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and Aftermath? Well, C&C and Red Alert wouldn’t be the same without them, so all three expansion packs will be bundled with the base games into one remastered collection – without microtransactions.”

EA has previously come under fire for its use of microtransactions in video games, most notably during the launch of Star Wars: Battlefront II last year.

The games will be remastered in 4K, Vessella said, and will be developed alongside Lemon Sky Studios and Petroglyph Games, a company that includes many staff who worked on the original games.

Neither games have begun development yet, Vessella said, adding that “the community is literally getting in on the ground floor of this project and have every opportunity to help influence how we build this remastered experience”.