NFL star loses Fortnite to player whose avatar was wearing his jersey
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he didn’t know how to feel about it.
An NFL star had an unnerving experience when he logged in for his first game of Fortnite for a while.
As Patrick Mahomes played out the battle royale, he found himself face to face with someone wearing his own Kansas City Chiefs uniform – number and all.
This was possible because of a collaboration between Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, and the NFL which allowed players to buy teams’ jerseys for their avatars.
But they probably didn’t imagine when it happened that NFL players would see their own fans taking them out.
There was some discussion about who exactly the player was who downed Mahomes in the game, with one fan having shown off his Chiefs 15 jersey online a few days previously.
Mahomes’s team-mate Ty Hill tried to claim it was in fact he who had taken the quarterback out.
To which Mahomes suggested he might respond in similar fashion.
He may be disappointed though – on Tuesday Epic removed the special NFL jerseys from the in-game store.
