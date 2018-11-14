Microsoft resumes Windows 10 October update after buggy start

Microsoft has re-released its latest Windows 10 update more than a month after data loss issues forced the company to halt the rollout.

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update, which the tech giant introduced globally on October 2, was pulled a few days later after users reported that files on their computers had gone missing since they had installed the update.

Microsoft urgently withdrew the update to investigate, claiming only a small number of users experienced data loss.

The company said it had identified and fixed all known issues in the update by October 9, but held back from releasing it to the public pending further testing.

“In addition to extensive internal validation, we have taken time to closely monitor feedback and diagnostic data from our Windows Insiders and from the millions of devices on the Windows 10 October Update, and we have no further evidence of data loss,” Microsoft’s Windows servicing director John Cable said.

Mr Cable said the company would be taking a more “measured approached” this time, making the update available to download manually for advanced users who want the new software straight away, with a slower rollout to those who receive the update automatically through Windows Update.

Microsoft’s offices in south Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Advertising

“We will offer the October Update to users via Windows Update when data shows your device is ready and you will have a great experience,” Mr Cable continued.

“If we detect that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we will not install the update until that issue is resolved, even if you ‘Check for updates’, so you avoid encountering any known problems.”

Windows corporate vice president Michael Fortin said: “While we do see positive trends, we also hear clearly the voices of our users who are facing frustrating issues, and we pledge to do more.”