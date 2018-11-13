Snapchat adds new Friendship Profiles and Bitmoji Stories features

Snapchat is introducing two new features in its latest attempt to lure users back to the private messaging social app.

Friendship Profiles, which is rolling out to users over the coming weeks, will serve as an area to see everything you’ve shared and saved with other Snapchatters in one place – including photos, videos, and links to media such as websites, songs and addresses.

Group members will be displayed alongside each other in the all-new Charms, while also showing your Snap Map location if you’ve chosen to share it, acting as a more private take on profiles compared to rival social networks.

Bitmoji Stories on Snapchat (PA/Snapchat)

The second feature Snap is bringing to the app is Bitmoji Stories, a new motion comic strip with the user’s own Bitmoji self and friends.

Every week for the remainder of the year, Snapchat will display a new episode under the Discover feed of the app.

The move follows the arrival of new UK shows last month, from the likes of Channel 4, Sky News and Manchester City.

A number of US shows produced by premium partners on the platform have already attracted five million UK users, but people will now be able to watch 26 short-form shows from familiar brands closer to home.