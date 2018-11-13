Ikea’s famous meatballs are coming to Uber Eats – but only for a limited few

Uber Eats is gaining a temporary resident in the form of Ikea this weekend providing a limited taste of its famous meatballs cooked and ready to eat at home.

The Swedish company is offering a number set meals starting from £10, but only if you live within a two mile radius to its kitchen in Hoxton, London.

Ikea is running the special event to celebrate fredagsmys, roughly translated to “cozy Friday”, a tradition in the country to mark the end of a busy working week.

Ikea’s meatballs will only be available to people within two miles of its kitchen in Hoxton, London (Uber Eats/PA)

Between November 16 and 20, customers can order one set menu per order which comes with some of their own home products.

This includes everything from Swedish meatballs, sides and a dessert, alongside the furniture store’s own cushion cover, napkins, throw and candles for two, costing £10.

A Swedish tradition, roughly translated to 'cosy Friday', celebrating the end of the working week

There’s also a veggie balls alternative with vegetarian-friendly sides and dessert, with a selection of other products such as wine glasses, as well as a bigger family platter for £20 with a bigger mix for four eaters.

Ellie Pniok, commercial food manager for Ikea UK and Ireland, said: “Let’s enjoy the restorative power of fredagsmys, a tradition that reminds us to enjoy the little things and celebrate the wonderful things that can happen in homes. Everyday.”