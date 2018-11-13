Huawei leads the way at EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2018

Huawei has walked away with four awards at this year’s EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards, beating the likes of Apple and Samsung to the main Gadget of the Year prize.

The Chinese smartphone maker’s latest handset, the Huawei P20 Pro, took away the top award, as well as winning the Best Smartphone category.

EE’s Superfast Tech Award was a shared victory for Apple’s A12 Bionic chip and Huawei’s Kirin 980, while sister brand Honor Play was crowned Best Mid-Range Phone.

The iPhone failed to win an award but Apple did take away victories in the Best Tablet/2-in-1 award and Best Smartwatch categories (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The awards this year really show the huge ground Huawei has made over the last years, from being a brand that was virtually unheard of in the UK to a company that is winning this year’s EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards Product of the Year,” said Pocket Lint founder Stuart Miles.

Forty five industry judges voted across 20 categories for 90% of the vote, with the remaining 10% decided by the public.

God of War wins Best Game (Sony)

Apple nabbed the Best Tablet/2-in-1 award and Best Smartwatch, for its iPad and Apple Watch Series 4 respectively.

Advertising

Samsung did not manage to win any accolades at the ceremony this year round, and Google only managed one for its Google Home in the Best Smart Home Device category.

Meanwhile, Sony fared well with four wins for Best Camera, Best On-Ear Headphones and Best Gaming/VR device, as well as Best Game for its God of War title.

– The full list of winners is:

Best Game: God of War

Best Camera: Sony A7R III

Best Soundbar: Sonos Beam

Best Smartphone: Huawei P20 Pro

Best Mid-Range Phone: Honor Play

Best Tablet / 2-in-1: Apple iPad

Best Laptop: Dell XPS 13

Best On-Ear Headphones: Sony WH-1000XM3

Best In-Ear Headphones: Libratone Track+

Best TV: Philips OLED 803

Best Home Entertainment Device: Sky Q

Best Streaming Service: BBC iPlayer

Best Smart Home Device: Google Home

Best Speaker: Sonos One

Best Gaming/VR device: Sony PS4 Pro

Best Fitness Device: Fitbit Versa

Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 4

Best Car: Jaguar i-Pace

EE Superfast Tech Award: The Apple A12 Bionic and the Huawei Kirin 980

Gadget of the Year: Huawei P20 Pro