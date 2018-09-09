Advertising
Fans are loving the selfie mode in the new Spider-Man PS4 game
From the very cool to the exceptionally morbid, here are some of the best Spidey selfies so far.
As gamers got to grips with PlayStation’s new Spider-Man title, one feature seemed to emerge as a firm favourite.
Released worldwide on Friday, the game includes the ability to take photos of the webbed wonder mid-game – including selfies, complete with filters, stickers and all the features a social media-savvy generation might expect.
And of course while swinging around New York City and fighting bad guys is fun. so is taking pictures of yourself as Spider-Man.
That’s something that gamers have been taking full advantage of.
Lots of people went for this particular gag, replicating a format anyone who’s spent a lot of time on social media will likely recognise.
Some took advantage of the stickers and filters available.
Others experiments with different looks for superhero.
Some gamers sought out popular sights in New York for their selfies.
Others were a little bit cheeky with their pictures.
There was a morbid twist as some gamers sought out this spot for a selfie – the grave of Ben Parker, aka Spidey’s Uncle Ben.
But perhaps the winning selfie was this one from actor Yuri Lowenthal, who voices Spider-Man in the game.
