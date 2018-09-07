Xbox made a greaseproof controller – but don’t expect to get your hands on one

If you’re partial to a greasy takeaway while you play computer games, this new Xbox One controller will be on your wish list.

Microsoft has built a limited-edition greaseproof controller to celebrate the launch of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – but there’s a slight catch.

Only 200 of the devices are available and they all seem to be in Australia – including 10 which are prizes in a competition – meaning the majority of us won’t be able to effortlessly gorge on our takeaways without ruining our controllers.

The special edition controller is hand-coated in a urethane material that is able to withstand grease in a similar way to outerwear clothing does with sweat, and features a grey and yellow colour scheme akin to PlayerUnknown.

Xbox Australia decided on the wacky idea in reference to the “winner, winner, chicken dinner” phrase used when a player is victorious in the game – and obviously fried chicken can get very greasy.

It’s not the first stunt the company’s Australian team have pulled to mark a release.

My new goal in life is to own an Xbox Onesie, wear it to Mobile Nations meet ups, E3. pic.twitter.com/R0RJJlpuB9 — Jez (@JezCorden) August 23, 2016

In 2016, an Xbox Onesie was launched as part of a campaign for the launch of the Xbox One S, featuring enlarged pockets to fit an Xbox controller and an extra long hood to accommodate headsets.