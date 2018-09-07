Advertising
Xbox made a greaseproof controller – but don’t expect to get your hands on one
Winner, winner, chicken dinner…
If you’re partial to a greasy takeaway while you play computer games, this new Xbox One controller will be on your wish list.
Microsoft has built a limited-edition greaseproof controller to celebrate the launch of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – but there’s a slight catch.
Only 200 of the devices are available and they all seem to be in Australia – including 10 which are prizes in a competition – meaning the majority of us won’t be able to effortlessly gorge on our takeaways without ruining our controllers.
The special edition controller is hand-coated in a urethane material that is able to withstand grease in a similar way to outerwear clothing does with sweat, and features a grey and yellow colour scheme akin to PlayerUnknown.
Xbox Australia decided on the wacky idea in reference to the “winner, winner, chicken dinner” phrase used when a player is victorious in the game – and obviously fried chicken can get very greasy.
It’s not the first stunt the company’s Australian team have pulled to mark a release.
In 2016, an Xbox Onesie was launched as part of a campaign for the launch of the Xbox One S, featuring enlarged pockets to fit an Xbox controller and an extra long hood to accommodate headsets.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.