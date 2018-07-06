Fortnite’s Playground mode is going offline again

Fortnite is planning to temporarily switch off its new Playground mode to make way for the next version on Battle Royale.

Developers Epic Games teased a number of new features for the mode, designed to be a “low-pressure environment” for newer players, that will follow the downtime scheduled for July 12.

The company said it is hoping to add team selection options within the Playground itself, including 1v1s and 2v2s, aim assist for controllers and the ability to edit other players’ structures.

Users will also be able to highlight teammates on the map, as well as damage enemies with the pickaxe.

“The Playground LTM represents our first step into what a full creative mode looks like in Fortnite,” Epic Games said.

Playground mode was unleashed on the world earlier this week after an initial delay.

Players of the game have recently spotted mysterious rifts which have been eating up objects around the map since a live rocket launch on June 30.