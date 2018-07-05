The rejection of a law that threatened memes is being celebrated with memes

As a copyright law that threatened memes and other other shared content online was rejected by MEPs, Twitter users celebrated in the most appropriate way.

Two parts to the proposed law, Article 11 and Article 13, could have not only affected memes but also the sharing of remixed music, parodies, links and gamers’ live streams.

A total of 318 MEPs voted against the copyright directive, versus 278 in favour and, although they will return to the issue later in the year, people brought out their memes and GIFs to celebrate the decision.

Nice job #EPlenary! The Netherlands welcomes the fact that the #JURI mandate for the EU #copyright reform has been rejected.#CopyrightDirective #CopyrightReform pic.twitter.com/yUHsoTh5J5 — Netherlands at the EU (@NLatEU) July 5, 2018

⚠️BREAKING NEWS⚠️ The European Parliament has rejected the new proposal for a directive on copyright with 318 votes against and 278 in favor. WE WON!!!#SaveYourInternet pic.twitter.com/Vn6dlm27kZ — R3-B_R0-K (@R3BR0K) July 5, 2018

Great news! Whilst the idea behind this #copyright law came from good intentions, it was 15 years too late. To try and enforce it now would just hurt the small artists, musicians, writers and businesses even more. #SaveTheInternet #EU pic.twitter.com/Ny51HBig2c — Oliver Cook (@AYOnewsOli) July 5, 2018

*checks the status on the EU's Copyright Directive* pic.twitter.com/ds3CEFqWDT — Max C. (@Maxtaro) July 5, 2018

Advertising

European Parliament rejects ridiculous #Copyright Directive. 278 Votes in Favour318 Votes Against Memes are SAVED. The Internet as we know it is saved. pic.twitter.com/Tk9hw00n92 — Karl Brophy (@KarlBrophy) July 5, 2018

Copyright law reform will be looked at again when the European Parliament returns from summer recess in September.