Mysterious rifts are appearing all over Fortnite and it’s got everyone talking
Players are going wild with theories about what it all means …
If you’ve noticed something strange about Fortnite lately, you’re not alone, and it’s got players across the globe talking.
Rifts started eating up parts of the map following the live rocket launch spectacle on June 30.
Bizarrely, players are noticing the rifts sucking up signs in particular. The strange phenomenon has now led to many interesting theories about what they could mean.
Could there be a historical link?
Could it be a time portal back to a previous season?
Could it be the lead-up to objects from another dimension appearing in our universe?
Or could it be for an entirely new map?
Only time will tell.
Fortnite recently went live with its new Playground mode, following an initial delay due to server issues.
The hit survival game has also called on players to create their own superhero movie as part of a new competition, where winners can back up to 25,500 V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency, as well as having their film shown on the big screen at the in-game drive-in cinema Risky Reels.
