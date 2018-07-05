Mysterious rifts are appearing all over Fortnite and it’s got everyone talking

If you’ve noticed something strange about Fortnite lately, you’re not alone, and it’s got players across the globe talking.

Rifts started eating up parts of the map following the live rocket launch spectacle on June 30.

Bizarrely, players are noticing the rifts sucking up signs in particular. The strange phenomenon has now led to many interesting theories about what they could mean.

Has anyone been seeing these small rifts? This is the first one I've come across. #NintendoSwitch #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/e2xkludC6u — Uncle Silver Gaming (@SilverGreg78) July 3, 2018

Could there be a historical link?

Why is fortnite so good with this stuff ? I'm legit so hype for this, my theory is that where those rifts appear, there will be a new spot with a theme from history, for example tomato town will be Egyptian, lonely lodge will be Greek, etc. — DizzyTJ (@X_DizzyTJ_X) July 5, 2018

I feel like the reason why rifts and portals are destroying the signs in #Fortnite is because all of the named locations are going to be transformed into historic locations. — sean (@seanshibas) July 4, 2018

Could it be a time portal back to a previous season?

This is my theory Not @HeyItsRiky See how everyone tells epic that season 2 was the best and they all wanna go back to season 2, what if the time portals just bring back all the OG places like retail, tomato, lonely (places affected by the rifts) to another map that looks just->> — Fortnite (@Trombley11_) July 5, 2018

What if fortnite uses this as a way to make the original map return (before the meteors hit) maybe this could finally bring back dusty depot and the factories AND like the video said also include future and past areas that have become a part of the mad as a cause of time rifts — QurdahYT (@QurdahYT) July 4, 2018

Could it be the lead-up to objects from another dimension appearing in our universe?

Ok so there are now rifts in Fortnite at The Motel, Lonely Lodge, Retail Row, and Tomato Town! What's happening? Is stuff from another dimension just gonna start flooding into the Battle Royale Universe!?!?! — TheRussianChild (@DragRaceLova) July 4, 2018

Or could it be for an entirely new map?

Guys here me out I know this is crazy but all the rifts are going to get big enough to consume the entire island and we’re going to get an entire new map — Vladi (@VladiSil) July 3, 2018

Only time will tell.

Fortnite recently went live with its new Playground mode, following an initial delay due to server issues.

The hit survival game has also called on players to create their own superhero movie as part of a new competition, where winners can back up to 25,500 V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency, as well as having their film shown on the big screen at the in-game drive-in cinema Risky Reels.