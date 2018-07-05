How Google Assistant can help you out during London Pride

London Pride is days away and anyone who’s been before will know how manic it can become, so a little help from Google Assistant is probably welcome.

The voice-activated assistant is offering some Pride guidance for the day, sharing recommendations on everything from food to parties.

If you’re looking for the route on Saturday, simply say, “OK Google, what is the London Pride parade route?” and a rainbow-coloured line on Google Maps will appear.

Details such as float times and event information will also be displayed, so you won’t miss a moment of the action.

Google Assistant will suggest the best parties to attend (Yui Mok/PA)

Google Assistant will suggest the best parties to attend during the big day – as well as after-parties – using data from Time Out.

Users need to ask, “Hey Google, speak to Time Out,” before firing their questions, which also include ideal places to eat, pubs, bars, and events.

The Google Assistant is available on Android and iOS, as well as the Google Home.

Pride takes place in the capital on Saturday.