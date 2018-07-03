This cute robot cockroach can swim and even walk underwater

Cockroaches aren’t known for being the most appealing creatures but this robotic critter is changing perceptions somewhat – and can certainly do a little more than real-life cockroaches.

This microrobot can not only walk on land, but also swim and walk underwater for much longer.

Living cockroaches can only stay underwater for up to 30 minutes but Harvard’s Ambulatory Microrobot, also known as HAMR, can last as long as necessary.

Researchers from Harvard University have designed the next-generation model, which is fitted with tiny foot pads and four pairs of flaps to “robo-paddle” forward and turn.

So-called electrowetting is used to help HAMR sink in order to walk underwater, by applying a voltage allowing it to break the water surface.

Weighing about as much as a large paper clip makes it incredibly difficult for HAMR to return to the surface, but soft pads on the front legs help it to break the water’s hold.

“This research demonstrates that microrobotics can leverage small-scale physics – in this case surface tension – to perform functions and capabilities that are challenging for larger robots,” said Kevin Chen, a postdoctoral fellow working on the research.

HAMR will look towards geckos next, as researchers hope to mimic the lizard’s clingy texture and impulsive jumping.

The research is published in the journal Nature Communications.