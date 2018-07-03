Fortnite’s delayed Playground mode finally goes live

Fortnite’s new Playground mode has finally gone live after server issues took the training space offline just hours after its initial launch.

The battle royale title’s developer Epic Games confirmed on social media that Playground was now fully functional and available to players.

The new mode is designed to be a “low-pressure environment” for newer players where they can explore the same map used in the game’s competitive battle royale mode under their own steam with their friends.

The aim is to create more balanced games in Fortnite’s 100-player “last man standing” mode as its popularity continues to grow rapidly.

“Success! All players can now join in on the fun in the Playground LTM. Drop in and let your imagination run wild,” the game tweeted to confirm the launch of the servers supporting Playground.

LTM refers to the Playground being a limited time mode, meaning it is not a permanent fixture within Fortnite for the moment. However, there is no confirmation on if or when it might be removed from the game.

Initially launched last week, Fortnite said the game was knocked offline within hours of the release as player demand to use the mode “knocked over” its servers, which were struggling to successfully matchmake gamers looking to access the mode.

Epic Games said it would release an “in-depth and detailed post-mortem” on the incident in the near future.