Instagram rolls out catch-up feature

Instagram will now tell users when they have seen every post from the previous two days will a new “you’re all caught up” message.

The Facebook-owned picture-sharing app said the new message will appear in a user’s news feed, with only posts already seen and those older than two days beneath it.

(Instagram)

Instagram said the aim of the new feature was to give users a better sense of where they were in their feed.

The social media app confirmed the new message would start appearing in the feeds of iOS and Android users from today.

It is the latest in a recent wave of new tools for the photo-sharing app, which also recently launched IGTV, a new video service enabling prominent Instagram content creators to record and post longer videos – up to an hour in length – in a move seen as a way to challenge YouTube’s online video domination.