Fortnite player sparks debate over controversial kill streak record

A Fortnite player has sparked a debate about fair play after setting a new kill streak record in the game’s solo mode by taking advantage of an in-game event to surprise other players.

Over the weekend, the popular battle royale multiplayer witnessed a large scale spectacle as a rocket was launched across all versions of the game on all platforms at the same time, with players gathering round to watch the take-off.

But, as many gamers put away their weapons and teamed up to build platforms to get a better view, one player saw this as an opportunity to improve their own stats – taking down a platform full of unsuspecting other players and setting a new solo mode kill record of 48 in the process.

The player in question, Elemental_Ray, took out the platform and sent the other characters falling to Earth to best the previous top mark of 33.

The incident unsurprisingly sparked debate among players, with many arguing the move wasn’t in the spirit of the moment, which had seen the vast majority of players put away their weapons and stand side-by-side to watch the Fortnite world event.

They have suggested the mass enjoyment of the moment had been ruined for many by the actions of one player.

Prominent Twitch streamer Optic Courage was among those to comment on the incident – including Elemental_Ray’s previously modest play stats before landing the record.

You can't make this stuff up… Kid with a .47 K/D in Fortnite now holds the Solos kill record because he shot 48 people off a ramp who were watching the rocket launch. I've seen it all LMAO — OpTic CouRage (@CouRageJD) June 30, 2018

Reddit user colbywill27 wrote that the streak “doesn’t count, but it is still the record”, while proper-r added “he took away all the fun from everyone and gave it to himself”.

They likened the move to the concept of “griefing”, where gamers intentionally set out to anger or annoy other players in online multiplayer games.

The score does now appear top of unofficial Fortnite scoreboard Fortnitetracker.com.

However, others have argued the aim of the game is last-player-standing, and as a result Elemental_Ray did nothing wrong.

Others called the incident “hilarious”.

Fortnite continues to ride a wave of huge popularity – the rocket event saw thousands of players log on just to witness it, while its place in popular culture remains prominent.

France striker Antoine Greizmann marked his goal against Argentina in the World Cup on Saturday with a Fortnite celebration dance.