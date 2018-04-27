Advertising
Good news for Amazon Prime users: Price increase is not coming to the UK
The tech giant said the price increase currently only affects US Prime members.
Amazon has announced an increase in the price of its Prime membership, but has confirmed the rise currently only affects users in the US.
Following its financial results, the e-commerce and technology firm revealed it was raising the price of a yearly subscription to its Prime service from 99 US dollars (£72) to 119 US dollars (£86) a year.
However, the company confirmed this was a US announcement only, meaning UK and Irish Prime members will continue to pay £79 a year or £7.99 a month.
The subscription service gives users faster delivery times on parcels ordered from the firm, as well as access to the company’s video and music streaming services. It includes a 30-day free trial.
Earlier this month, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos revealed that Prime has more than 100 million members – the first time the company has ever shared subscription numbers for the service.
In the firm’s latest financial results, reported on Thursday, Amazon revealed its sales had increased 43% on this time last year to more than £36 billion.
