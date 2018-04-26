Advertising
Watch: Lava overflows from the summit of a Hawaiian volcano
The Kilauea volcano saw the first overflow of lava from its summit in 10 years this week.
One of the world’s largest lava lakes at a Hawaiian volcano has overflowed into its crater days after its biggest spill in 10 years.
Scientists from the US Geological Survey (USGS) monitoring the Kilauea volcano reported lava falling on to the floor of the Halemaumau crater.
Striking footage from the USGS shows molten lava bubbling over earlier this week.
It follows Monday’s overspill, which saw the largest overflow at the Kilauea summit vent in 10 years. The lake managed to reach a height just 20ft (6m) below the rim on Saturday.
The area surrounding the volcano has been closed to the public due to the hazard.
After erupting in 1982, the volcano was quiet for 25 years until the end of 2007.
An earthquake which hit the volcano’s summit in March 2008 produced a new crater, which was associated with a series of explosions that year.
The lake levels have been rising since 2012 and fluctuated last year, thought to be a result of magma (molten rock) rising and falling.
