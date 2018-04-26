Summer more stressful than winter, study reveals

People are more stressed in hot weather than in colder months, new research suggests.

The findings are based on a study of a group of women medical students on two separate days in the winter and two days again in the summer.

Scientists from Poznan University in Poland have found the levels of cortisol – a stress hormone vital for regulating sugar, salt and fluids – rise in the summer.

The team says their findings “contradict traditional concepts of the taxing physical toll of winter and the relaxed ease of summer”.

Cortisol is known to help reduce inflammation and is key for maintaining overall health. It is released into the bloodstream during difficult or upsetting situations to help regulate stress.

Cortisol levels were found to be higher on the summer testing dates (Tim Ireland/PA)

The volunteers also completed a questionnaire about their sleep schedule, the type of diet they followed and physical activity levels.

The team found cortisol levels to be higher on the summer testing dates, although inflammation levels did not change significantly between the two seasons.

Researchers presented their findings at the American Physiological Society (APS) annual meeting in San Diego.