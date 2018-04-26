Snapchat launches second generation Spectacles

Snapchat has unveiled a second generation version of its camera-enabled Spectacles, despite lower-than-expected sales of the originals.

The new Spectacles are largely the same as the original video-enabled device that launched in the UK last year, but can now take still photos as well as video, and are water resistant for the first time.

The smart sunglasses link to a user’s Snapchat account and can be used to capture and then transfer photos and videos to a user’s smartphone before they post to the site.

The glasses themselves can also store up to 150 videos or 3000 photos at a time.

The second generation of the device is now water resistant (Snap/PA)

However, the tech firm is now trying again with an upgraded pair of Spectacles, but also a higher price – now costing £149.99 compared to £130 for the first generation.

In addition to the water resistance and photo mode, Spectacles will now also come in three new colours – onyx, ruby and sapphire.

The Spectacles come in new colours (Snap/PA)

The new glasses have gone on sale in the UK today, and Snapchat says the aim of the device is to give users of the in-app camera – which it claims is the most used in the world with 3.5 billion photos captured every day – more options on how to take their photos and videos.