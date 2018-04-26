Google Assistant can now give you fun facts to celebrate the royal wedding

A new royal wedding is around the corner, with Prince Harry set to marry Meghan Markle on Saturday May 19.

To celebrate the day, the Google Assistant will be serving up fun facts, including royal etiquette, to its users.

Ten new hidden answers have been added to Google Home and Google Home Mini that will tell you everything you need to know about the royal wedding.

Google Assistant will tell you everything you need to know about the royal wedding (Google)

As well as answering questions, the Google Assistant can also play music, link to your entertainment, make calls, and control devices like light switches around the home.