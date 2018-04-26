Advertising
Dele Alli live streamed himself playing Fortnite and it was peak 2018
Apparently he’s got a bright future as a gamer if his day job doesn’t pan out.
Dele Alli took a break from training to live stream himself playing Fortnite.
Watched by tens of thousands of fans on Twitch, the Spurs midfielder showed off what he could do on the online multiplayer game.
And it looked like he was pretty good too.
Fortnite’s huge popularity has already seen it influencing what we see on the football pitch, with players such as Alli and Antoine Griezman both performing game-inspired goal celebrations.
Fortnite is a co-operative sandbox survival game that was released in 2017 for use on a number of consoles and PC.
Since its launch it has become a behemoth, with its creator Epic Games saying in February that it draws 3.4 million players at once.
From the response to Alli’s live stream, it seems like people even enjoy watching the game being played too.
The 22-year-old Englishman received credit where it was due for his achievements on the game too.
Some watching were reminded of a simpler time however.
Now that would get a big audience.
