This pug with butterfly wings is claimed to be the first augmented reality pet

A pug with butterfly wings is being touted as the world’s first augmented reality pet.

The shrewdly named Puggerfly is a new feature on Snapchat that users will be able to interact with through the app.

Created by mobile provider Three in partnership with Snapchat, users are able to feed Puggerfly treats, play ball with them and even watch them twerk to dance music.

The virtual pet will be personalised to each of its millions of owners with their Snapchat usernames.

The promotion is part of Three’s new service Go Binge, which allows customers to stream and download from certain sites such as Netflix and Apple Music without using up their data.

