Samsung is trialling TV shows in virtual reality

Samsung has made pilot episodes of six new virtual reality TV shows as part of a scheme to bring more content to VR.

The new bundle of content is called Pilot Season, and is part of a Samsung plan to mix exclusive, original content with virtual reality, the company said.

The first episodes of the six shows, which include a cartoon comedy called Bro Bots and the Sigmund Freud-inspired The Interpretation of Dreams.

The shows were all created through indie filmmakers receiving a grant from Samsung, as well as access to the tech giant’s 360 Round 360-degree camera.

Samsung says it wants to continue “expanding VR content offerings while driving growth within the independent VR filmmaker community” – suggesting more shows in a similar vain could be on the way in the future.