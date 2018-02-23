Advertising
The lobster emoji has finally been corrected to show it has 10 legs
Fans of lobsters and emojis were in uproar over the first eight-legged version.
Unicode has announced it will update the lobster emoji after the first version was missing two legs.
Earlier this month, the Unicode consortium, which designs and releases emojis, showed off a suite of 157 new emoji designs, including the long-awaited lobster.
In an act of startling disrespect to our crustacean friends, or perhaps just an innocent oversight, the lobster was not anatomically correct; it had only eight legs instead of 10.
Unicode was quick to act, with chief emoji officer at Emojipedia, Jeremy Burge writing on the site’s blog: “We heard you. We made some mistakes. And we are fixing them.”
So without further ado, behold the brand new, 10-legged emoji lobster.
The lobster emoji and others will become available throughout 2018.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.