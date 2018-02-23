Menu

The lobster emoji has finally been corrected to show it has 10 legs

Science & technology | Published:

Fans of lobsters and emojis were in uproar over the first eight-legged version.

Unicode has released a more anatomically correct emoji (Unicode/PA)

Unicode has announced it will update the lobster emoji after the first version was missing two legs.

Earlier this month, the Unicode consortium, which designs and releases emojis, showed off a suite of 157 new emoji designs, including the long-awaited lobster.

In an act of startling disrespect to our crustacean friends, or perhaps just an innocent oversight, the lobster was not anatomically correct; it had only eight legs instead of 10.

(AlexRaths/Getty Images)
The lobster now has 10 legs instead of eight (AlexRaths/Getty Images)

Unicode was quick to act, with chief emoji officer at Emojipedia, Jeremy Burge writing on the site’s blog: “We heard you. We made some mistakes. And we are fixing them.”

So without further ado, behold the brand new, 10-legged emoji lobster.

(Emojipedia/PA)
(Emojipedia/PA)

The lobster emoji and others will become available throughout 2018.

