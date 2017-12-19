This house can be 3D printed by robots in just eight hours

A robot can 3D print the shell of this house in just eight hours.

(PassivDom)

It can be transported to its final location where windows and doors are added and internal decorations and engineering systems are installed.

(PassivDom)

The PassivDom property also comes with a 211-gallon water storage and filters for using any water, such as that from a river or lake, safely.

(PassivDom)

The space includes the living room studio, a kitchen, and one bathroom.

The kitchen includes a microwave oven, fridge, dishwasher and coffee machine. The bathroom houses a combination washer/dryer as well as a toilet, sink and shower.

(PassivDom)

A statement on the company’s website explains: “We manufacture PassivDom at our production facilities in Nevada. You buy completely ready solution – like goods in (a) store. It takes one day for house delivery to the necessary location.”

(PassivDom)

The home is made from carbon, and PassivDom says that with no corrosive materials the module’s life cycle is more than 40 years.

PassivDom initially started in Ukraine but is now also based in the US.

It says that as their house needs no foundations it can be easily moved and relocated, should the owner wish.