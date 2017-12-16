Menu

Fight to control a porg invasion with Chewbacca in Facebook’s newest Star Wars game

Science & technology | Published:

The game features the franchise’s newest cuddly creatures.

Protect the Millenium Falcon from pesky porgs in this new game ( Brian Lawless/PA)

The latest Star Wars game release features the adorable and fluffy porg and is playable for free on Facebook.

In Star Wars: The Porg Invasion released on Friday by Facebook, players control adorable robot BB-8, struggling to catch tens of porgs invading the Millennium Falcon and getting in the way of Chewbacca’s steering.

(Star Wars/Facebook/PA)
Porgs come from the same place Luke Skywalker hid out over many years, Ahch-To.

Although those who have not yet watched Star Wars:The Last Jedi have only seen a flicker of Porgs, it seems the cuddly creatures are proving pretty popular.

