Advertising
Fight to control a porg invasion with Chewbacca in Facebook’s newest Star Wars game
The game features the franchise’s newest cuddly creatures.
The latest Star Wars game release features the adorable and fluffy porg and is playable for free on Facebook.
In Star Wars: The Porg Invasion released on Friday by Facebook, players control adorable robot BB-8, struggling to catch tens of porgs invading the Millennium Falcon and getting in the way of Chewbacca’s steering.
Porgs come from the same place Luke Skywalker hid out over many years, Ahch-To.
Although those who have not yet watched Star Wars:The Last Jedi have only seen a flicker of Porgs, it seems the cuddly creatures are proving pretty popular.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.