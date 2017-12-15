The International Space Station is getting its own screening of The Last Jedi

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will get to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi while in orbit above Earth.

It has been confirmed the new movie will be sent to the crew aboard the ISS to watch via the projector they have on board the station.

When the screening will take though is still to be revealed.

Spaceflight reporter Robin Seemangal initially tweeted the news, citing sources at both Disney and Nasa.

I received confirmation from Disney and NASA sources that the crew aboard the International Space Station will be screening Star Wars: The Last Jedi. More details soon. — Robin Seemangal (@nova_road) December 12, 2017

This was then confirmed by Nasa, with a spokesman for the space agency telling Inverse “the crew will be able to watch it on orbit”.

Watching movies on the space station is not a new phenomenon, astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted a picture of the crew watching another space-based movie, Gravity, in 2015.