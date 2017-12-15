Advertising
AOL Instant Messenger is officially dead and it’s making us feel all kinds of nostalgic
RIP, AIM.
Those growing up in the 90s will probably remember the AIM, aka, the AOL Instant Messenger.
After 20 years of existence, the messaging service is set to shut down on December 15 once and for all.
AOL announced the news in October, saying that the AIM was no longer needed because there are now new ways to communicate.
Even if there are numerous ways to communicate online these days, AIM certainly holds a special place in the hearts of all 90s kids.
For some, it was the first place they talked to the love of their lives.
For others, it was a platform for self expression – a precursor to today’s Twitter.
It was a place for strange screen names…
And online acronyms.
According to AOL, those using the @aim.com email address will be to send and receive email as usual but all the AIM features in AOL Mail will become unavailable.
