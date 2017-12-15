AOL Instant Messenger is officially dead and it’s making us feel all kinds of nostalgic

Those growing up in the 90s will probably remember the AIM, aka, the AOL Instant Messenger.

After 20 years of existence, the messaging service is set to shut down on December 15 once and for all.

AOL announced the news in October, saying that the AIM was no longer needed because there are now new ways to communicate.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

Even if there are numerous ways to communicate online these days, AIM certainly holds a special place in the hearts of all 90s kids.

Today, we are all away from our computers right now. RIP AIM. — Aaron Leavitt (@_amleavitt) December 15, 2017

For some, it was the first place they talked to the love of their lives.

#AIMemories I “met” my wife on #AIM back in 1999 or 2000. All this time later, we have a 14-year marriage with two kids. Without AIM, our lives would have been much different. Thank you, little yellow running dude with no face, for changing my life for the better. — Michael Testa (@MichaelT162) December 15, 2017

For others, it was a platform for self expression – a precursor to today’s Twitter.

Cryptically updating your AIM profile with song lyrics was the original subtweeting. Shoutout to the OG social network on the day of its demise. — Justin Karp (@jskarp) December 15, 2017

It was a place for strange screen names…

?Today AOL will shut down AIM for good. Farewell "sockerqt972." Yes, I thought that screen name was super hot fire in middle school. — Adamma Izuegbunam??‍? (@Adommination) December 15, 2017

Rest In Peace to my screen names “darkprinceofbk”, “YoQiscool”, “naquan_93” And my favorite “allstarballin” #AIMemorieshttps://t.co/oteVsYrg1m — Double R (@RoddyRocks_) December 15, 2017

RIP AIM, RIP my midlife crisis screen names DuHast and KornStar69 — Michele (@inthefade) December 15, 2017

With AIM officially shutting down, I would like to take a moment of silence for my beloved screenname – luvtoshop315. Years later and I still do luv to shop, but you will be missed screenname. Thank you for the memories. — sami moore (@sparkleshinesam) December 15, 2017

As BoyCrzyLola86, I spent hours curating the perfect AIM profile and picking the best song lyrics for away messages. Haven't used it in years, but still the end of an era. #AIMemories — Bridget Bonner Shane (@bridgetjshane) December 15, 2017

And online acronyms.

Thank you for all the #AIMemories! You started it all! A/S/L, AFK, BRB, GTG…it's truly the end of an era! So sad to say goodbye! — Danvy Vo (@danvyvo) October 8, 2017

According to AOL, those using the @aim.com email address will be to send and receive email as usual but all the AIM features in AOL Mail will become unavailable.