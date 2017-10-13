Scientists treat depression with magic mushroom that can ‘reboot’ the brain

The mind-altering component of magic mushrooms can treat depression by “rebooting” the brain, research suggests.

Scientists tested the drug psilocybin on 19 depressed patients who could not be helped by conventional treatments.

The patients reported an immediate mood improvement described by some as an “afterglow” effect that lasted up to five weeks.

Brain scans indicated the drug had re-set the activity of key neural circuits known to play a role in depression.

Dr Robin Carhart-Harris, head of psychedelic research at Imperial College London, said: “We have shown for the first time clear changes in brain activity in depressed people treated with psilocybin after failing to respond to conventional treatments.

Researchers tested the drug psilocybin on 19 depressed patients (Gilaxia/Getty Images)

The drug may be giving the patients the “kick start” they need to break out of their depressive states, he said.

Similar brain effects have been seen in patients undergoing electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), a controversial treatment that triggers temporary seizures with electric shocks.

Magic mushrooms containing psilocybin and its derivative psilocin can cause hallucinations, changes in perception and an altered sense of time.

Both chemicals are classified as illegal Class A drugs in the UK, as are the mushrooms themselves.

Scans showed reduced activity in certain parts of the brain after taking the drug (Carhart Harris R et al)

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans showed reduced activity in certain parts of the brain after taking the drug.

They included the amygdala, a small almond-shaped region known to be involved in processing emotional responses, stress and fear.

Psilocybin also induced increased stability in another brain network previously linked to depression.

Researchers had to obtain a special licence from the Home Office to conduct their study (Lunamarina/Getty Images)

They pointed out that the study provided a special therapeutic setting for the “drug experience” to protect participants from potentially harmful effects.

A new trial from the team set to start early next year will test psilocybin against a leading antidepressant in a group of patients.

The scientists obtained a special licence from the Home Office to conduct the research.

The research is published in the journal Scientific Reports.